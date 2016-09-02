Hanwha Life Insurance considers Woori Bank stake

People use automated teller machines at a branch of Woori Bank in Seoul July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hanwha Life Insurance (088350.KS) said on Friday it is considering buying a stake in Woori Bank (000030.KS), adding that nothing has been decided.

South Korea said last month it would attempt to sell a 30 percent stake in Woori Bank to multiple suitors by the end of this year, in a move that could recoup nearly $2 billion of taxpayer money spent bailing out the bank almost two decades ago.

South Korea wants to auction off a series of stakes in Woori ranging in size from 4 percent to 8 percent.