South Korea keeps JP Morgan, Samsung Sec, Daewoo Sec for Woori sale: source
March 13, 2012 / 9:40 AM / 6 years ago

South Korea keeps JP Morgan, Samsung Sec, Daewoo Sec for Woori sale: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea plans to extend a deal with JP Morgan (JPM.N), Samsung Securities Co Ltd (016360.KS) and Daewoo Securities Co Ltd (006800.KS) to manage the stalled sale of Woori Finance Holding Co Ltd 053000.KS, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The three banks were picked as sale managers in 2010, when the government launched the full-scale sale of Woori, but the deal has failed twice because of a lack of bidders.

The source was not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis

