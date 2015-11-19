FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HR software maker Workday's revenue forecast misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 19, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

HR software maker Workday's revenue forecast misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Human resources software maker Workday Inc forecast current-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates after reporting a bigger net loss for the third quarter.

The company’s shares were down 5 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Workday, which makes software to manage employee performance, payroll and expense, forecast revenue of $317 million-$320 million for the quarter ending January.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $320.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Workday’s net loss widened to $77.8 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $59.9 million, or 33 cents per share.

Sales and marketing costs rose about 38.4 percent, while product development costs jumped 45.4 percent.

Total costs increased about 41 percent to $375.4 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported break even earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while analysts had estimated a loss of 4 cents per share.

Revenue rose 42 percent to $305.3 million, helped by strong subscription growth for its web-based human resource management software.

Workday, whose customers include Coca-Cola Co and Bank of America Corp, said subscription revenue rose 47.6 percent to $242.7 million.

Up to Thursday’s close, Workday’s shares had fallen about 11 percent since hitting a year high of $95.17 in February.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.