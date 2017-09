DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German trade union IG Metall on Wednesday called for a 5 percent pay rise for 75,000 steel workers in north-west Germany, ahead of wage talks set to start in early June.

Workers in the steel sector, including staff for ThyssenKrupp, Salzgitter and ArcelorMittal, last received a wage increase of 3 percent in March 2013. The agreement runs until May 31.