Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The World Bank does not necessarily see a large rise in oil prices if oil output freeze deal is reached between major oil producing nations later this month in Doha, Birgit Hansl, lead economist for Russia, told a briefing on Wednesday.