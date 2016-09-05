Germany backs U.S. nominee Kim for second term as World Bank president

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 29, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany backed the U.S. nominee, Jim Yong Kim, for a second five-year term as World Bank President, a German government spokeswoman said on Monday.

His term ends on June 30, 2017.

Ulrike Demmer told a regular government news conference that Germany would be pleased if Kim could continue in his position.

"World Bank President Kim has done excellent work, including in the bank's contributions in areas such as financing of climate protection, prevention of pandemics and in support of countries that are taking in Syria refugees," she said.

Germany is a major shareholder in the Washington-based multinational development lender.