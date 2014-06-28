FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Lavezzi set to replace Aguero v Switzerland
June 28, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's Lavezzi set to replace Aguero v Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi celebrates after he scored the first goal for the team during their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match against Chelsea at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Argentina look set to play Ezequiel Lavezzi instead of the injured Sergio Aguero in a continued three-man attack for Tuesday’s last-16 match against Switzerland in Sao Paulo.

Coach Alejandro Sabella had Lavezzi in an 11-man formation, assumed to be the probable starting lineup, for training at their base in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Paris St Germain forward’s chance has come because Aguero is out with a muscle injury in his left leg.

Lavezzi would line up alongside Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain in Argentina’s much-feared attack.

The South Americans are aiming for a third World Cup title.

Reporting by Marcelo Andreotto; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Ken Ferris

