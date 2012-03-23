Canada backs U.S. nominee to head World Bank

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada backed health expert Jim Yong Kim, U.S. President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the World Bank, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

“Mr. Kim is a distinguished figure in global health and development, noted for his innovative work fighting the spread of AIDS and tuberculosis in developing countries,” Flaherty said in a statement.

“We believe he is a strong candidate to lead the World Bank,” he added.