Canada backs U.S. nominee to head World Bank
March 23, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 6 years

Canada backs U.S. nominee to head World Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada backed health expert Jim Yong Kim, U.S. President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the World Bank, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

“Mr. Kim is a distinguished figure in global health and development, noted for his innovative work fighting the spread of AIDS and tuberculosis in developing countries,” Flaherty said in a statement.

“We believe he is a strong candidate to lead the World Bank,” he added.

Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson, Gary Crosse

