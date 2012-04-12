Mexico backs U.S. nominee Kim to head World Bank

Dartmouth College president Jim Yong Kim, U.S. President Barack Obama's nominee to president of the World Bank, reaches out to shake hands as he arrives for meetings at the bank's headquarters in Washington, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico thinks Jim Yong Kim, the U.S. nominee for the next World Bank president, is the best candidate for the job, deputy finance minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Korean-American health expert Kim is up against Nigerian Finance Minister Okonjo-Iweala, who left a top post at the World Bank last year, and former Colombian finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

“Mexico supports the candidacy of Dr. Kim,” said Rodriguez in a emailed statement, adding the Mexican government would vote for him.