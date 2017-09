World Bank President Jim Yong Kim speaks at a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event, at Canary Wharf in east London June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The World Bank hopes to continue its programs in Egypt following the military ousting of the country’s first democratically elected leader, bank president Jim Yong Kim said to reporters on Thursday during a visit in Chile.

The bank, which Kim said has a $4.7 billion loan program for Egypt, is still trying to understand the situation in the country, Kim stressed.