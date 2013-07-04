World Bank chief says hopes to continue Egypt programs

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The World Bank hopes to continue its programs in Egypt following the military ousting of the country’s first democratically elected leader, bank president Jim Yong Kim told reporters on Thursday during a visit to Chile.

The bank, which Kim said has a $4.7 billion loan program for Egypt, is still trying to understand the situation in the country, he added.

“Our hope is that we’ll be able to continue with our programs to provide essential services and essential support,” said Kim, flanked by Chile’s president and finance minister.

“We really urge everyone to stay calm and to have a dialogue, and to move as quickly as possible to having real elections,” he added.

The head of Egypt’s Constitutional Court, Adli Mansour, was sworn in as interim president on Thursday, a day after the army ousted President Mohamed Mursi. Speaking at the Constitutional Court in Cairo, Mansour said he planned to hold new elections, but did not specify when.

“We’re in the middle right now of trying to understand just what did happen and what the legal status is of the government that’s in place,” Kim said.