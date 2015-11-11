FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank appoints former senior official to head IFC
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 11, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

World Bank appoints former senior official to head IFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippe Le Houerou attends a news conference in Zagreb June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday appointed a former senior official to head its private sector investment arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) [IFK.UL].

Philippe Le Houerou, who left the World Bank to become a vice president at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in January, will take up the position of IFC executive vice president and chief executive officer.

The IFC has nearly $18 billion invested in a range of projects in developing countries, from ports in Mexico to microfinance in Morocco.

Le Houerou replaces Jin-Yong Cai, whose departure was announced on Friday along with that of World Bank Chief Financial Officer Bertrand Badre.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.