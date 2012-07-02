FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank's Kim says open to helping rich nations
July 2, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

World Bank's Kim says open to helping rich nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The new head of the World Bank said on Monday he was open to the possibility of the development institution providing technical expertise to address structural problems in developed nations like Greece.

Such a move would be a major shift for the poverty-fighting institution that has only focused on helping developing countries since its inception after World War Two.

“We only go into countries when asked, but I feel the kind of expertise we have could be relevant in many many countries in the world including high-income countries,” Kim told reporters on his first day as World Bank president.

“I have talked to our staff ... and my staff feel they have relevant experience could add value, and if that is the case and we are asked, I could be open to the possibility” of helping Greece, he added.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Padraic Cassidy

