a year ago
No challengers to Kim emerge from World Bank leader nominations
#World News
September 14, 2016 / 10:58 PM / a year ago

No challengers to Kim emerge from World Bank leader nominations

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 29, 2016.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nominations for the World Bank's next leader have closed with current president Jim Yong Kim the only candidate nominated, the bank said on Wednesday, virtually guaranteeing him another five-year term.

The Washington-based multilateral lender said that executive directors will meet with Kim in accordance with previously announced selection procedures, with the expectation that the process will be completed by the time of the Oct. 3-9 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
