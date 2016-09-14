WASHINGTON Nominations for the World Bank's next leader have closed with current president Jim Yong Kim the only candidate nominated, the bank said on Wednesday, virtually guaranteeing him another five-year term.
The Washington-based multilateral lender said that executive directors will meet with Kim in accordance with previously announced selection procedures, with the expectation that the process will be completed by the time of the Oct. 3-9 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
(Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Obama, meeting with Suu Kyi, says U.S. ready to lift Myanmar sanctions
WASHINGTON Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi called on Wednesday for the lifting of economic sanctions against her country, and President Barack Obama, in their first White House meeting since she became leader, said the United States was ready to do so.
Aligned with Russia in Syria, Pentagon awkwardly treads on new terrain
WASHINGTON For Pentagon officers who cut their teeth during the Cold War, the prospect of U.S. battlefield cooperation with Russia in Syria is not only uncomfortable. It's also unprecedented.
IMF board approves $1 billion loan disbursement to Ukraine
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said its board approved a long-awaited loan disbursement of about $1 billion to Ukraine after a review of the country's bailout program.