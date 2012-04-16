Obama praises Kim, calls World Bank process transparent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday welcomed the selection of Jim Yong Kim as president of the World Bank, saying the selection process had been “open and transparent” and praising the man he proposed for the post for being an inclusive leader.

“I appreciate the strong support offered to Dr. Kim from leaders around the world,” Obama said in a statement.

“I am also pleased that this has been an open and transparent process, and would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding qualifications and commitment of the other two candidates.”