FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank plans to halve extreme poverty by 2020
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2013 / 1:54 PM / in 4 years

World Bank plans to halve extreme poverty by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim speaks during an interview with Reuters in Santiago July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Wednesday said the global development lender will seek to halve extreme poverty by 2020, an interim goal as the bank seeks to fulfill its poverty-fighting targets.

Kim in April called on the international community to reduce the number of people living on $1.25 a day to 3 percent by 2030, and also raise the incomes of the poorest 40 percent of the people in every developing country.

Right now, 18 percent of the world’s people are in extreme poverty, and Kim said in a CNN interview this must fall to 9 percent in the next seven years in order to fulfill the more ambitious goal by 2030.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.