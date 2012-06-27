FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank's Zoellick to join policy think tanks
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 27, 2012 / 1:14 PM / in 5 years

World Bank's Zoellick to join policy think tanks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

World Bank President Robert Zoellick attends a panel during a B20 meeting prior to the G20 summit in Los Cabos June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Outgoing World Bank chief Robert Zoellick said on Wednesday he will join think tanks at Harvard University and in Washington when he steps down from the global development institution at the end of this week.

Zoellick said in a statement he will join the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University and the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington when he leaves the bank at the end of his five-year term on June 30.

He will become the first distinguished visiting fellow at Peterson and a senior fellow at the Belfer Center, which is linked to the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.

“I hope to work on the intersection of economics and security, applying history to policy questions of today,” Zoellick said. “Both institutions have been at the cutting edge of research and policy development, and I have benefited greatly from both in the past.”

Zoellick, a Republican who has served as U.S. trade representative and deputy secretary of state, has often been cited as a possible U.S. treasury secretary if presumed Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is elected in the November 6 election.

The World Bank’s new president Jim Yong Kim, former president of Dartmouth University and a physician and anthropologist, takes the reins at the World Bank on July 1.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Vicki Allen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.