#Technology News
May 12, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Worldpay hires Lazard for likely floatation: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Payment processing company Worldpay has hired investment bank Lazard as an adviser to prepare for a floatation in London, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The Listing could value the London-based company at as much as 6 billion pounds ($9.40 billion), Sky News said. (bit.ly/1HcdnSM)

A Worldpay spokesman confirmed the company is in conversations with Lazard but declined further comment.

A floatation is the likeliest route for Worldpay which was bought by Advent International and Bain Capital from Royal Bank of Scotland for about 2 billion pounds ($3.13 billion)in 2010, Sky said on their website.

Worldpay processes 26 million transactions daily and its half-yearly underlying revenue of 1.73 billion pounds ($2.71 billion) was up 6.1 percent in the period ended June, 2014, according to the company website.(bit.ly/1FccH0g)

Lazard could not be reached for a comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
