Worldspreads suspends shares over possible irregularities

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Financial spread-betting company WorldSpreads Group WSPR.I suspended its shares from trading on Friday over possible financial irregularities identified just two days after the sudden resignation of its chief executive and co-founder.

Conor Foley, who is also WorldSpreads’ largest shareholder, stepped down as CEO with immediate effect on Wednesday, two weeks after the group’s chief financial officer Niall O‘Kelly submitted his resignation on the same day the group gave a profit warning.

The Dublin-based company, which is listed on the junior Irish and London markets, said it identified the irregularities following a review of its financial position and that the suspension was appropriate pending further investigation.

“The Group expects that the suspension will remain in force until such time as Worldspreads is able to determine with sufficient clarity the Group’s financial position,” WorldSpreads said in a statement.

WorldSpreads said last month that it would report a loss for the year to March 31 despite strong growth across its key performance indicators which had not translated into top line revenue growth, particularly in the period since Jan 1.

The group, which provides spread betting across all major financial markets, said in the trading update that it had recently experienced an unusual pattern of client trading but fully expected a more normal trend in future.

Foley, who co-founded WorldSpreads in 2000 and floated it on London’s AIM market in 2007 and Ireland’s IEX market a year later, resigned to pursue other interests, according to a statement from the group.

O‘Kelly, who joined in 2004, was due to work out a 12-month notice period but the company said on Friday that he had been released from his notice period and had now left the group.