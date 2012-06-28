FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worthington's fourth-quarter results beat Street view
June 28, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

Worthington's fourth-quarter results beat Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Metals processor Worthington Industries Inc (WOR.N) reported quarterly results ahead of analysts’ expectations on higher sales and increased average selling prices.

Worthington’s net income rose to $52.1 million, or 75 cents per share, from $51.9 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12 percent to $755.4 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 53 cents per share, on revenue of $682.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 14 percent since April, were up 7 percent to $18.90 in premarket trade. They closed at $17.63 on Wednesday on The New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

