Australia's Wotif.com jumps nearly 7 percent after regulator clears takeover

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Wotif.com Holdings Ltd jumped nearly 7 percent to one-month highs after Australia’s antitrust regulator cleared online travel giant Expedia Inc to buy the company.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which had earlier raised concerns about the A$699 million deal, said it did not expect the takeover to substantially lessen competition.

Shares in the company were 6.8 percent higher to A$3.30 by 8:15 p.m. EDT.