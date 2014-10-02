FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Wotif.com jumps nearly 7 percent after regulator clears takeover
October 2, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Wotif.com jumps nearly 7 percent after regulator clears takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Wotif.com Holdings Ltd jumped nearly 7 percent to one-month highs after Australia’s antitrust regulator cleared online travel giant Expedia Inc to buy the company.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which had earlier raised concerns about the A$699 million deal, said it did not expect the takeover to substantially lessen competition.

Shares in the company were 6.8 percent higher to A$3.30 by 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Michael Perry

