Australia's Wotif.com down seven percent after Expedia merger delay
#Deals
October 13, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Wotif.com down seven percent after Expedia merger delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australian online travel firm Wotif.com Holdings Ltd WTF.AX fell more than 7 percent to three-week lows after the New Zealand Commerce Commission said it has briefly delayed its regulatory ruling on Expedia Inc’s (EXPE.O) acquisition of the company.

A decision is expected to be made no later than Oct. 21. Australia’s antitrust regulator cleared the deal earlier in October.

Shares in Wotif were trading 7.1 percent lower at A$3.05 by 7:16 p.m. EDT.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

