WPP to name Quarta as Chairman: Sky News
December 16, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

WPP to name Quarta as Chairman: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - WPP Plc, the world’s largest advertising company, is likely to end a year long search for a chairman this week when it names Roberto Quarta to the role, Sky News reported.

Quarta is expected to join WPP's board in early 2015 before replacing Philip Lader after the company's annual meeting in June, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/16pP0n3)

Quarta would likely step down as Chairman of IMI. He had recently informed the IMI board of his decision to step down, with an announcement about his succession expected to be made later this week, Sky News said, citing sources.

Quarta will remain as Smith & Newphew’s chairman and as the European chairman of Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Sky News said.

WPP could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Urquhart

