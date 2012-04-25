FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
W. R. Grace 1st-quarter profit beats Street
April 25, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

W. R. Grace 1st-quarter profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - W.R. Grace & Co (GRA.N) posted a first-quarter profit that topped analysts’ estimates helped by higher pricing of its products, but the chemicals maker said it expects to incur operating losses upon its emergence from bankruptcy.

The company said in January its reorganization plan had been approved by a district court, clearing a major hurdle for it to emerge from a decade-long bankruptcy protection.

Sales at the company’s catalysts technologies segment -- which includes specialty catalysts and additives for refinery, plastics and other chemical process applications -- rose 14 percent in the quarter.

Net income attributable rose 12 percent to $60.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $54.2 million, or 72 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $754.4 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 88 cents a share

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 82 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

