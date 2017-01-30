FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 billion merger: Times
January 30, 2017 / 1:26 AM / 7 months ago

CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 billion merger: Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - WS Atkins Plc ATKW.L, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.

CH2M made the approach for Atkins at a senior level, although it is unclear how far talks developed, the newspaper reported.

Atkins said last year that plans by both the UK government and new U.S. President Donald Trump to increase infrastructure spending would benefit the company in the medium term. nL4N1DI2Y7

"It is our policy not to comment on rumor and speculation," Atkins said in response to an inquiry by Reuters, while CH2M was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Lisa Von Ahn

