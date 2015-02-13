New York settles with nonprofit that paid $10 for WTC name

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A nonprofit group that paid just $10 for the exclusive right to use the World Trade Center name will turn over some of its future revenue to end a New York State probe into how the name was sold so cheaply.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey “exercised lax oversight and virtually no due diligence” before quietly selling the right to use the name in 1986 to the World Trade Centers Association.

Under a settlement announced on Friday, the nonprofit agreed to repay $184,000 of membership fees paid by the Port Authority from 1991 to 2011. It will also pay 33 percent of revenue it gets over the next 20 years from the World Trade Center name in New York and New Jersey, up to $15,000 per year.

Funds will go to the September 11 Memorial Foundation. All future membership fees for the Port Authority will be waived.

“Today’s settlement is a reasonable and fair way to compensate the people of New York State for the use of a cherished symbol,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

A probe into the transfer of the World Trade Center service mark began in 2013 at the request of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The probe found that the Port Authority had in the mid-1980s been trying to stop illegal infringement of the name, which it considered a liability because of legal costs.

Schneiderman said he also examined the role of Guy Tozzoli, a Port Authority executive who oversaw development of the Twin Towers, and retired soon after the transfer to become paid president of the World Trade Centers Association, where he was awarded millions of dollars over the next quarter century.

But the attorney general said the probe found no evidence of illegal conduct, though the Port Authority’s outside lawyer had a conflict of interest by representing both sides in the transfer. Tozzoli died in 2013.

The nonprofit did not admit wrongdoing. Its general counsel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, in which hijacked planes were flown into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon near Washington D.C., and another hijacked plane crashed into a Pennsylvania field.