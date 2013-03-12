FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO building in Geneva briefly evacuated on bomb scare
March 12, 2013 / 12:14 PM / in 5 years

WTO building in Geneva briefly evacuated on bomb scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Geneva headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) was partially evacuated after a bomb scare on Tuesday, but reopened for business again after police with a sniffer dog gave the all-clear.

“There was a guy who acted strangely and who parked his car suspiciously, a guy whose behavior was notably odd,” WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told Reuters.

He said the WTO’s new building had been evacuated on advice from Swiss police.

Many of the trade officials and other visitors to the lakeside headquarters were unaware of the incident, which lasted about 30 minutes.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Writing by Emma Thomasson and Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey

