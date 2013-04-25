FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Azevedo, Mexico's Blanco in duel for WTO top job
April 25, 2013 / 4:28 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Azevedo, Mexico's Blanco in duel for WTO top job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Herminio Blanco, Mexican candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTO), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

GENEVA (Reuters) - The next head of the World Trade Organization will be either Mexico’s Herminio Blanco or Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, the only candidates remaining after the second of three rounds of competition to succeed Pascal Lamy, a diplomatic source said on Thursday.

Three other candidates - Indonesia’s Mari Pangestu, New Zealand’s Tim Groser and South Korea’s Taeho Bark - were asked to withdraw from the race after not garnering sufficient support from the WTO’s 159 members, the source said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
