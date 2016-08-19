FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO backs EU in row over Russian import ban on pigs, pork
August 19, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

WTO backs EU in row over Russian import ban on pigs, pork

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel on Friday backed the European Union (EU) in a two-year dispute over Russia's ban on pig and pork imports from the bloc.

Russia imposed the ban after cases of African swine fever in some EU areas, invoking sanitary and phytosanitary measures allowed under WTO rules. EU pork exports to Russia were 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in 2013, a fourth of total EU exports at the time.

But a panel of arbitrators found that Russia did not meet international standards for such a ban which was discriminatory, violating WTO rules.

Each side has 60 days in which to appeal the findings.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland

