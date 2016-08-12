FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia says to lower remaining tariffs at center of spat with EU soon
August 12, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Russia says to lower remaining tariffs at center of spat with EU soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has already downgraded most of the tariffs which are at the center of its spat with the European Union and will lower the rest in the near future, Russia's Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

A World Trade Organization panel said previously on Friday that Russia had violated its international trade commitments by inflating tariffs on the import of paper, palm oil and refrigerators from the European Union.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Elena Fabrichnaya; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
