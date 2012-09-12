FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO to cut forecast for 2012 world trade growth: Lamy

September 12, 2012 / 12:09 PM / 5 years ago

WTO to cut forecast for 2012 world trade growth: Lamy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The World Trade Organisation expects global trade in 2012 to grow less than it forecast six months ago, its chief Pascal Lamy said on Wednesday.

“The world economy, as we all know, is slowing down and world trade, as a consequence of that, is also slowing down and the WTO will probably revise down our forecasts,” Lamy told a news conference in Rome. “World trade this year will grow less than we had forecast six months ago,” he said.

The WTO said in April that world trade growth would slow to 3.7 percent in 2012.

Reporting By James Mackenzie


