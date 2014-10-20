U.S. official urges deal on meat label clash with Mexico, Canada

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A negotiated solution is the best way to resolve a trade dispute with Canada and Mexico over meat labeling in the short term, a U.S. official said on Monday.

The World Trade Organization said earlier the United States has not done enough to change its meat labeling rules after losing a challenge brought by Mexico and Canada.

“A negotiated solution, not further litigation at the WTO, is the most realistic path to getting this issue resolved in the near-term,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Allowing this case to wait for resolution in Geneva will only prolong the market uncertainty we’ve seen on all sides of this issue.”