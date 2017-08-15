Japan PM Abe sends ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine for war dead

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to the Yasukuni shrine for war dead on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender, but did not visit in person, an apparent effort to avoid upsetting China and South Korea.

Past visits by Japanese leaders to Yasukuni have outraged Beijing and Seoul because it honors 14 Japanese leaders convicted by an Allied tribunal as war criminals, along with other war dead.

Abe's move comes amid heightened tensions in Asia in the wake of North Korean missile tests, threats from Pyongyang to strike the area around the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and U.S. President Donald Trump warning of "fire and fury" if North Korea threatened the United States.

Abe has only visited the shrine in person once since taking office in 2012, an action that prompted criticism from key ally the United States as well as from Asian nations, but has sent offerings on August 15 and during Yasukuni's twice yearly festivals.

Masahiko Shibayama, a lawmaker from Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters at the shrine that he had made an offering on Abe's behalf.

Dozens of Japanese lawmakers were expected to visit the shrine later in the day on the emotive anniversary of the end of World War Two, a move that frequently provokes criticism from other Asian nations.

North Korea's official news agency said on Tuesday that North Korea's leader received a report from its army on its plans to fire missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam but that he said he would watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision.