FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean president says Abe speech contains 'regrettable elements'
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2015 / 2:34 AM / 2 years ago

South Korean president says Abe speech contains 'regrettable elements'

South Korea's President Park Geun-hye delivers a speech at the presidential Blue House in Seoul August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s speech marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two contained “regrettable elements”, but she did not elaborate.

Park, in a speech marking the 70th anniversary of the end of Japan’s colonial rule, that she would focus on his remarks that Japan would uphold statements of apology made by previous cabinets over the country’s wartime conduct

Park also said she hoped Tokyo would resolve issues regarding honor and dignity of Korean girls and women forced work in Japan’s military brothels during World War Two.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.