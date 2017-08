A cable car network is seen outside Wynn Palace, U.S. casino tycoon Steve Wynn's newest resort, before its opening next week in Macau, China August 16, 2016.

MACAU (Reuters) - Wynn Macau, the Macau unit owned by Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts expects to have 50-60 VIP gaming tables when it opens its newest resort next week, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Steve Wynn, the Las Vegas mogul who is set to open Macau's most expensive property yet, was speaking ahead of the August 22 official open of its $4 billion resort.