FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wynn first-quarter disappoints as Vegas business flags
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 7, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Wynn first-quarter disappoints as Vegas business flags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O) posted quarterly results that lagged Wall Street’s targets, after robust growth in Macau failed to make up for a flagging core Las Vegas business.

The company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the first quarter of 2012, shy of analysts’ forecasts for about $1.33 billion.

Wynn rode a 9.8 percent jump in revenues in the bustling former Portugese enclave of Macau, the only Chinese city where gambling is legal. But Vegas revenues slid 8.1 percent due to lower “hold”, or money won from gamblers, the company said.

On Monday, the company reported net income of $140.6 million or $1.23 per share, down from $173.8 million or $1.39 per share a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, earnings per share in the quarter was $1.33, falling short of the $1.41 expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Vegas company, which vies with the likes of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) both on the Strip and in Macau, slipped 1.2 percent to $123.60 in after-hours trade from a close of $125.19 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.