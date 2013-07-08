FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC ends inquiry into Wynn Macau donation, no action taken
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 8, 2013 / 9:39 PM / in 4 years

SEC ends inquiry into Wynn Macau donation, no action taken

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. regulators recommended no enforcement action against Wynn Resorts Ltd after completing an informal inquiry into a complaint about a $135 million donation the casino operator’s Macau unit made to a local university, the company said on Monday.

The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission’s regional office in Salt Lake City, Utah, began an investigation in February 2012 into allegations made by Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada, that Wynn Resorts had made an improper $135 million donation to the University of Macau.

The accusations by Okada, a former partner of Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn, surfaced in the course of a legal battle the two tycoons fought in the United States and in the former Portuguese enclave of Macau, the only Chinese city where gambling is legal.

“The company received a letter from the office stating that the investigation had been completed with the Office not intending to recommend any enforcement action against the Company by the SEC,” Wynn Resorts said in an SEC filing.

In February this year, Wynn Resorts said Nevada’s gaming regulator had completed its own investigation into Okada’s allegations, concluding that his accusations about potential corruption centering on the university donation were unfounded.

Okada was not available for comment.

Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.