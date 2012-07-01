Three Boy Scouts among five dead in Wyoming vehicle crash

CODY, Wyoming (Reuters) - A head-on collision in northwestern Wyoming on Saturday killed three older Boy Scouts, a toddler and a man, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Highway 120, less than 20 miles south of the town of Meeteetse.

It appears a Honda Element SUV with the man, who was in his 50s, and the three Boy Scouts veered into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming recreational vehicle, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Captain Len Declercq.

The four were killed, along with a 3-year-old boy in the RV, he said.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, and it is not known what caused the driver to change lanes, Declercq said. Weather in the region was clear and dry.

Two of the Boy Scouts were 17 years old and the third one was around 20, Declercq said.

The four people in the Honda Element were returning to Colorado from a Boy Scout camp near Cody, Wyoming, at the eastern edge of Yellowstone National Park. It was not immediately clear who was driving.

Two other people in the RV were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released. Authorities have not released the names of those involved.