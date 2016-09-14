FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
September 14, 2016 / 7:03 PM / a year ago

Gunman kills one, self at Wyoming senior facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A gunman shot one person dead and injured two more at a senior living center in Wyoming before killing himself on Wednesday, police said.

The Cheyenne Police Department said in a brief Facebook posting that the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. local time. Police said the shooter turned the gun on himself as officers approached.

The extent of the surviving victims' injuries was not clear. Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Dan Long said he could not provide additional information when reached by email.

Further details, including the motive for the shooting and the identities of the victims and gunman, were not immediately available.

About 11,600 people are victims of firearm homicides in the United States every year, according to gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Alan Crosby and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
