Gunman kills one, self at Wyoming senior facility

(Reuters) - A gunman shot one person dead and injured two more at a senior living center in Wyoming before killing himself on Wednesday, police said.

The Cheyenne Police Department said in a brief Facebook posting that the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. local time. Police said the shooter turned the gun on himself as officers approached.

The extent of the surviving victims' injuries was not clear. Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Dan Long said he could not provide additional information when reached by email.

Further details, including the motive for the shooting and the identities of the victims and gunman, were not immediately available.

About 11,600 people are victims of firearm homicides in the United States every year, according to gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety.