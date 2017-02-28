FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xbox unveils $9.99 monthly subscription for videogames
#Technology News
February 28, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 6 months ago

Xbox unveils $9.99 monthly subscription for videogames

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past the Microsoft Xbox booth at the E3 Electronic Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016.Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's Xbox division said on Tuesday it would launch a $9.99-per-month subscription service that will allow gamers to play over 100 Xbox One and "backward compatible" Xbox 360 videogames.

The service, "Xbox Game Pass", will allow subscribers to download games directly to a console and play them online as well as offline, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, said in a blog post.

The subscription will only be available on Microsoft's Xbox One videogame console and devices running its Windows 10 operating system.

The service, which will launch later this spring, will include games such as "LEGO Batman", Microsoft's "Halo 5: Guardians" and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's "NBA 2K16".

"Xbox Game Pass" subscribers will also be able to buy games in the catalog at a discount.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

