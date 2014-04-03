FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Xero says operating revenue leaps 83 percent
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 3, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Xero says operating revenue leaps 83 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand accounting software developer Xero (XRO.NZ) on Friday said its full-year operating revenue jumped 83 percent on increasing subscriptions, but it expected to post another net loss as it invests in global expansion.

The company, which is expanding aggressively in the United States, said operating revenues came in at NZ$70.1 million ($59.87 million) for the year ended March 31, from NZ$38.4 million a year ago.

Xero said it expected to post a net loss after tax of around NZ$35 million for the year, compared with NZ$14.4 million a year ago. It added it expected strong growth would continue for the foreseeable future.

($1 = 1.1708 New Zealand Dollars)

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.