Lower printer sales hurt Xerox's revenue

Xerox offices in Rochester, New York are seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/Handout via Xerox

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp reported a 2 percent fall in second-quarter revenue, hurt by lower demand in its printing business.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $266 million, or 22 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $271 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.29 billion from $5.39 billion a year earlier. Revenue from its printing business, which accounts for 40 percent of total revenue, fell 6 percent.