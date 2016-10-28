FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Xerox's quarterly revenue falls nearly 3 percent
#Business News
October 28, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 10 months ago

Xerox's quarterly revenue falls nearly 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2016.Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp's (XRX.N) quarterly revenue fell nearly 3 percent, the seventh straight quarter of decline, as sales of its printers and copiers continued to fall.

However, Xerox reported net income attributable to the company of $181 million, or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $34 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $4.21 billion from $4.33 billion.

Xerox, which said in February it would separate its legacy printer operations from its business-process outsourcing unit, said the separation was on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
