FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Semiconductor firm X-FAB to raise 250 mln euros in IPO in Paris
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 7, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 5 months ago

Semiconductor firm X-FAB to raise 250 mln euros in IPO in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Semiconductor firm X-FAB Silicon Foundries plans to raise 250 million euros ($265 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on Paris Euronext to fund acquisitions and strengthen its capital structure.

The listing looks set to be the biggest in Paris so far this year and one of the largest in Europe by proceeds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The intended IPO will consist of the issuance of primary shares totaling approximately 250 million euros and a secondary offer consisting of shares currently held by minority shareholders, a statement from the company said.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.