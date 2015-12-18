FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louisa Johnson reflects on winning The X Factor UK
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 18, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Louisa Johnson reflects on winning The X Factor UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - After winning “X Factor” last week and fans over with her powerful voice, Louisa Johnson is hoping to carve out a successful music career with an album and tour in sight.

“I would love to sell out arenas, make albums that people can connect with and just go on tour and just do my thing and that would be the dream for me,” she told Reuters. 

As part of her victory, the 17-year-year old released the winner’s single this week, a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young”.

“I think the lyrics are ... describing me a little bit like may your wishes all come true,” she said.  “It’s ... a bit weird because it relates to my situation. My wishes have come true and it’s amazing and I love the song.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.