FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xiaomi gets temporary go-ahead for phone sales in India
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 17, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

Xiaomi gets temporary go-ahead for phone sales in India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Three models of China's Xiaomi Mi phones are pictured during their launch in New Delhi July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

(Reuters) - An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily allowed Xiaomi Inc to sell some of its devices in the country, about a week after it had asked the Chinese company to suspend sales in the world’s third largest smartphone market.

Xiaomi had been asked to suspend selling its smartphones in a case related to patent infringements that telecom equipment maker Ericsson had filed against the Chinese company.

On Tuesday, the court gave Xiaomi permission to continue importing phones which have Qualcomm chipsets in them until Jan. 8, provided Xiaomi deposited 100 rupees ($1.5712) for every device sold, Ericsson said.

Xiaomi, whose low-priced but feature-rich phones have made it the biggest smartphone vendor in China, sells exclusively through online retailer Flipkart.com in India.

Both Xiaomi and Flipkart.com had been ordered by the Delhi High Court to stop selling the devices until Feb. 5, when it is due to hear the case, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

“Xiaomi needs a license from Ericsson for all their phones imported to India, which will be clarified in the upcoming hearing,” an Ericsson spokesman said in an email. Xiaomi’s vice-president of international operations Hugo Barra said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday the company would have its next sale on Dec. 23.

“We will also be resuming sales of Redmi Note shortly, with the 4G model this time,” he posted.

Xiaomi’s Mi3 and Redmi 1S use Qualcomm chips, according to the company’s website. Its Redmi Note device uses a processor from MediaTek Inc.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai and Suchitra Mohanty in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.