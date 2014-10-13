FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xiaomi signs former Google executive as India lead products manager
#Technology News
October 13, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Xiaomi signs former Google executive as India lead products manager

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Three models of China's Xiaomi Mi phones are pictured during their launch in New Delhi July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

(Reuters) - Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has named a new lead products manager for its India unit as the company ramps up its team in the world’s third biggest smartphone market.

Xiaomi has recruited former Google executive Jai Mani to be in charge of products, Hugo Barra, Xiaomi’s vice president of international operations, said in his Facebook and Google Plus posts.

“Android fans: you’ll remember Jai from his memorable on-stage demo performances at Google I/O and Nexus launches,” Barra, himself an ex-Google employee, wrote. Mani has moved to Bangalore from San Francisco, he said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mani had been a Google Play Strategy and Analytics associate before be co-founded a startup.

Xiaomi, which sells its phones exclusively through e-commerce website Flipkart.com in India, is looking to find a foothold in a market that has at least 80 different phone companies fighting it out for market share.

Barra told Reuters in July that the company is looking to invest heavily in India, including building a team that can cater to localization needs.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
