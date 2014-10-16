FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demand from aerospace, defense customers boosts chipmaker Xilinx
October 16, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Demand from aerospace, defense customers boosts chipmaker Xilinx

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Xilinx Inc (XLNX.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit due to higher sales of programmable chips to industrial, aerospace and defense customers, sending the company’s shares up 5 percent in extended trading.

The company, whose customers include Ericsson (ERICb.ST), the U.S. Air Force and the European Organization for Nuclear Research, said sales to industrial, aerospace and defense customers rose 8 percent in the second quarter.

The segment accounted for 41 percent of Xilinx’s total revenue in the quarter.

The company’s strong results come after a number of U.S. chipmakers suggested in recent weeks that demand for chips from various industries, including automobile and network equipment, was falling across regions, particularly Asia and Europe.

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP.O) said last week that it expected lower quarterly sales and warned of a broad downturn in the chip industry over the coming quarters.

Semiconductors made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do specific tasks, eliminating hefty expenses to develop custom chips.

The company’s net income rose to $171.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27 from $141.5 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to $604.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 55 cents per share and revenue of $601.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Xilinx said it expected third-quarter revenue to stay flat or rise by up to 4 percent from the second quarter, which translates into $604.3 million-$628.5 million.

Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter revenue of $623.1 million.

Xilinx’s shares closed at $38.49 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had fallen about 16 percent this year.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

