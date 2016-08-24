FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Beijing Xinwei Technology to buy Israel's Spacecom for $285 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 24, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Beijing Xinwei Technology to buy Israel's Spacecom for $285 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Beijing Xinwei Technology Group (600485.SS) has agreed to buy Israeli satellite operator Space Communication (SCC.TA) for $285 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

The deal reflects a premium of 41 percent to Spacecom's average stock price in the past month. Once complete, Spacecom will become a private company, though its debentures will continue to be traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The merger still needs shareholder and regulatory approval before it can be finalised.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.