Beijing Xinwei Technology to buy Israel's Spacecom for $285 million

HONG KONG/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Beijing Xinwei Technology Group (600485.SS) has agreed to buy Israeli satellite operator Space Communication (SCC.TA) for $285 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

The deal reflects a premium of 41 percent to Spacecom's average stock price in the past month. Once complete, Spacecom will become a private company, though its debentures will continue to be traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The merger still needs shareholder and regulatory approval before it can be finalised.